COTTONWOOD — The Prairie basketball boys are on their way to state once again.
Having taken the District II second seed from Genesee with an improbable fourth quarter comeback last Saturday night Feb. 27, the Pirates are set to play District III champion Riverstone in the 1AD1 tournament at 2 p.m. MT March 3 at Vallivue High School.
Having handled Genesee 56-49 earlier in the tournament on a huge scoring night for Cole Schlader (31 points), Prairie played Lapwai for the district title last Friday night, Feb. 26. Schlader scored 19 and Brody Hasselstrom added 10, but Lapwai clinched the Whitepine League’s prime state seed 83-54 as Kase Wynott scored 30, Titus Yearout scored 20 and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 10.
That night, Genesee escaped Kamiah with a 70-56 win despite a late surge that saw the Kubs pile up 28 points during the fourth quarter, after having scored just 12 during the first half. Having deferred to Cy Wareham (27 points) against Prairie, Genesee’s Sam Spence (20 points) canned four three-pointers against Kamiah.
Both Prairie and Genesee pulled out all the stops in pursuit of the state berth. Spence hit three threes, Wareham scored 10 on five twos, and Dawson Durham scored 26 for Genesee, as the Bulldogs topped the 50-point plateau for a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The lead crumbled under Prairie’s press during the last six minutes of the contest, as Prairie allowed just four points during the last four minutes and won, 63-58.
Genesee had kept Schlader (23 points) in check, but he piled up 22 after halftime and notched eight of those during the 85 seconds that ended with a lead change, which prompted a Genesee timeout with 1:32 remaining. After Zach Rambo (13 points) trimmed it to 54-50, Lane Schumacher (15) was hit with his fourth foul with 2:57 left. Then Schlader came up with a steal and a jumper, which he made despite a foul from Wareham. The free throw made it 54-53, and Durham answered with a two. Schlader then tied it with a triple off a pass from Rambo, and the Pirates pulled ahead, 58-56, on another jump shot by Schlader.
Genesee tied it again on a shot by Owen Crowley, and Schlader broke that tie once again in Prairie’s favor with another two-pointer.
The Pirates (17-5 overall) secured it with free throws.
Riverstone went undefeated (13-0) after skipping the early part of the season due to covid, according to idahosports.com, having played all its games since Jan. 7.
