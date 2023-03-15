LEWISTON — The Prairie baseball boys got an early, nonleague look at what figures to be one of the top competitors in the 2A Central Idaho League this spring, and though Kellogg was “missing a couple of guys” — chiefly, the Luna twins, who dominated during football and basketball season — PHS coach Dave Shears said the Wildcats were solid.
That was reflected in the scores, as Kellogg swept the doubleheader 10-6 and 13-1, turning Prairie away after a four-run seventh, which narrowed the first game after PHS trailed 9-2. “The second game, we got worked over pretty good,” Shears said.
The Pirates placed third at the 1A state tournament last spring, and are a younger team this season, having graduated standout pitcher, first baseman and batter Chase Kaschmitter. With a roster of 15, Shears steps in for coach Kyle Westhoff and will be looking to develop 12 underclassmen. Kaschmitter’s younger brother, Cody, was behind the plate for pitchers Noah Behler, Colton McElroy and Owen Mcintire during the first game, and he pitched in relief of Eli Hinds along with Jake Quintal and Levi McElroy during the second.
“Cody’s not as big as Chase, and they’re almost opposites to one another, really,” Shears said.
Colton McElroy is Prairie’s only senior this season. “He’s played four or five years for me with the Zephyrs,” Shears said, referring to the Camas Prairie’s summertime American Legion team, which he helms. “He’s going to have to be a big part leadership-wise. He’s going to have to carry the team with the bat, but he’s working into doing some pitching, too.”
First game starter Behler “will get a few things worked out as far as just being comfortable again, throwing, and he’ll be fine once we get into midseason form,” Shears said.
McElroy, Carter Shears and Kaschmitter strung together three hits during the seventh inning of that first game, with Shears and McElroy each knocking a double during that rally. Shears’ cleared the center fielder.
Coming up on Thursday, March 16, Prairie plays Lapwai at 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston. The Pirates visit Pomeroy for a doubleheader to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.