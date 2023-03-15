LEWISTON — The Prairie baseball boys got an early, nonleague look at what figures to be one of the top competitors in the 2A Central Idaho League this spring, and though Kellogg was “missing a couple of guys” — chiefly, the Luna twins, who dominated during football and basketball season — PHS coach Dave Shears said the Wildcats were solid.

That was reflected in the scores, as Kellogg swept the doubleheader 10-6 and 13-1, turning Prairie away after a four-run seventh, which narrowed the first game after PHS trailed 9-2. “The second game, we got worked over pretty good,” Shears said.

