COTTONWOOD — Two teams that had not fared well in Whitepine League competition leading up to their visits to Prairie last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, found no quarter from the Pirates. The Prairie basketball boys dispatched Troy 56-29 on scoring by Lane Schumacher (20 points), Zach Rambo (15) and Lee Forsmann (10), then overcame a flat start against Genesee the next day.
Genesee took a 10-6 lead during the first quarter, after which the Pirates surged ahead, 22-19. After a steal and score by Schumacher, who read a cross-court pass and picked it off in the backcourt, Rambo put PHS ahead 14-12 with a triple.
Genesee tied it at 16-all, but Prairie put the contest out of doubt with a run that seized and advanced the lead first to 20-16, then to 34-21.
These wins were Prairie’s 10th and 11th of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.