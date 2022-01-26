Prairie's Lane Schumacher photo

Prairie's Lane Schumacher scored 20 points against Troy last Friday night, Jan. 21, when PHS beat the Trojans 56-29. Pictured is Schumacher using his reach and lean to protect his short-range shot from the defense.

COTTONWOOD — Two teams that had not fared well in Whitepine League competition leading up to their visits to Prairie last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22, found no quarter from the Pirates. The Prairie basketball boys dispatched Troy 56-29 on scoring by Lane Schumacher (20 points), Zach Rambo (15) and Lee Forsmann (10), then overcame a flat start against Genesee the next day.

Genesee took a 10-6 lead during the first quarter, after which the Pirates surged ahead, 22-19. After a steal and score by Schumacher, who read a cross-court pass and picked it off in the backcourt, Rambo put PHS ahead 14-12 with a triple.

Genesee tied it at 16-all, but Prairie put the contest out of doubt with a run that seized and advanced the lead first to 20-16, then to 34-21.

These wins were Prairie’s 10th and 11th of the season.

