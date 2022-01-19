COTTONWOOD — Prairie senior Kristin Wemhoff picked up her third foul early during the Pirates’ 52-19 win over Kamiah Thursday night, Jan. 13, but the Kubs couldn’t take advantage on a night the PHS press staked out an 16-2 lead. After Wemhoff came off the floor during the first period, Prairie’s offense slowed, and the Kamiah basketball girls got theirs going. During the second quarter, KHS closed within 10 on shots including a three-pointer by Mariah Porter.
