Prairie vs. Kamiah photo

Prairie's Delanie Lockett is pictured testing the defense played by two Kamiah players. The Pirates ended up beating the Kubs 52-19 last Thursday night, Jan. 13.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

COTTONWOOD — Prairie senior Kristin Wemhoff picked up her third foul early during the Pirates’ 52-19 win over Kamiah Thursday night, Jan. 13, but the Kubs couldn’t take advantage on a night the PHS press staked out an 16-2 lead. After Wemhoff came off the floor during the first period, Prairie’s offense slowed, and the Kamiah basketball girls got theirs going. During the second quarter, KHS closed within 10 on shots including a three-pointer by Mariah Porter.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments