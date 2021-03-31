The Kamiah baseball boys started their second game of the spring flatfooted and Prairie took advantage, beating KHS 8-2 in the first meeting of these Whitepine League teams March 26. Behind 13 strikeouts from Chase Kaschmitter, Prairie built an 8-0 lead before the Kubs broke through in the bottom of the seventh.
Against KHS ace Bodie Norman, Prairie struck first as Reece Shears reached on an error after a dropped third strike. Praire’s Dalton Ross bunted him over, then Shears came in to score off a passed ball.
The 1-0 lead would have stood for most of the contest; after Kaschmitter worked a 1-2-3 bottom half, Norman worked a 1-2-3 top of the second, and Kaschmitter punched out three more in a row. The Pirates got insurance in the third, as Brody Hasselstrom was hit by a pitch and Shears followed up with an RBI single. Ross again bunted Shears up a base, but this time reached safely as the KHS infield had no play. Colton McElroy followed with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-0.
The Pirates added four more in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh to secure the win, which was their third before other teams’ spring breaks made for a two-week gap in their schedule.
“Bodie’s one of the better pitchers we’re going to face, and we did a good job eating up his pitch count,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “They threw their ace against our ace, and we kind of wore him down to where we were able to get some runs against him the second time through the order. He’s one of the best pitchers in our league, and we did a good job battling.”
“We just didn’t get started and couldn’t really get anything going,” Kubs coach Tommy Williamson said. “In the sixth and seventh inning, we started swinging the bats, finally. But that was the most backwards K’s a team I’ve coached has ever had. There’s no excuses. We just didn’t play very well.”
The Pirates are set to return to action from their own spring break with a home game April 13 against Kamiah.
The Kubs fell to St. Maries 19-9 on Saturday. Having beaten Potlatch to start the season and having been rained out of playing CV earlier in the week, KHS sits 1-2.
