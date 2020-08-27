Prairie, having graduated seven seniors from the 2019 state champion team, is looking for the 2020 team to perhaps accomplish something the program – for all its success – has yet to achieve.
“It’s never easy to come back after winning one,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said, “but our our goal is to try to win a second one back-to-back. We just haven't ever been able to do it. … It should be a pretty good team. We've got a lot of returning guys coming back and a lot of really good young kids coming in to hopefully keep our JV going solid this year. We have a lot of skill positions back and a couple of key linemen back.”
Perhaps the most impactful departure for the program will be the resignation of Teel Bruner, who detailed ups and downs of his 15 years with the team in an Aug. 20 letter to the Cottonwood Chronicle.
In that letter, Bruner recalled a painful loss and the thought that the team might never make the playoffs. Asked about that, Hasselstrom said the team bought practice jerseys all numbered 66. Reflecting on how the team overcame the tough times, he said consistency in the staff has been “key to it all.”
This fall, the Pirates will look to 2019 1A “player of the year” and 2020 Sports Illustrated All American nominee Cole Martin, who Hasselstrom said has “gotten bigger and stronger, faster – he’s better than he was last year and it's going to be fun to watch him play.”
Prairie also returns quarterback Cole Schlader – who will likely also play more on the defensive side this fall than he did last fall – and lineman Dean Johnson.
“Dean's going to be really tough to contain up there, I think, for some offenses,” Hasselstrom said. “They're going to have a hard time blocking him.”
Dalton Ross returns as a defensive starter and will play wide receiver on offense. John Gehring played “a lot of minutes for us last year,” and he will be starting at receiver and continuing to play defensive line and linebacker. Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard will be playing linebacker and running back, and senior Matt Coppernoll will be filling for linemen on both sides of the ball.
Shane Hanson pencils as the defensive starting center, and will be taking kickoffs, as he did last fall.
In all, Prairie expects a roster of 26-27 this fall.
“The younger guys are improving,” Hasselstrom said. “We've got a good junior class coming up, a good sophomore class and a decent number of freshmen.”
Prairie had a regular off-season from December through March, and made regular improvement through weight training. Losing spring sports to covid-related cancellations cost the Pirates – and every other team – a chance to work on their speed during track season. It also curtailed their plans for summer camp, which they rescheduled from a trip to Montana to a few days of organized activity on their home field.
“We're in the full swing now,” Hasselstrom said. “We didn't do anything really different. We just had that three- to four-month lapse like everybody else did. … We usually get to go up against good competition and get some scrimmage in at camp, and we didn't get that opportunity this year. It usually puts us a couple of weeks ahead going into August and September just because we know exactly what we want to do.”
Prairie was able to add one game this fall, Sept. 18 at Timberline, to make up for the loss of the multi-school opening day event that had been plotted Aug. 29. The Whitepine League powers may or may not shift depending on how turnout goes at schools such as Potlatch, but Prairie is likely to emerge as the top contender regardless what happens at other area schools this fall.
