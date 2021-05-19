Prairie High School (PHS) Pirates logo

GENESEE — The Prairie softball girls advanced to the 1A state tournament with an 18-13 win over Kendrick at the Whitepine League’s District II tournament Thursday evening, May 13. Potlatch beat Prairie 11-1 in the district title game, so the Pirates received the district’s runner-up qualification into the state tournament to be held May 21-22 at GALS Quad Park in Caldwell.

Three hits by Eve Uhlenkott, two hits including a double by Mackenzie Key, a couple of singles by Ember Martin, a double by Josie Remacle and singles by Madison Shears, Tara Schlader and Riley Enneking powered PHS past Kendrick.

Against Potlatch, Shears and Martin had the only hits against prime pitcher Rebecca Butterfield.

At home against Lapwai earlier in the tournament, Prairie had a chance to end it early by mercy rule, but a close play put out Madison Shears at third base as she tried to stretch a double into a triple during the bottom of the fifth inning.

Instead, the Pirates carried a nine-run lead into the late innings — and Lapwai made it close during the top of the sixth, scoring four runs including two on a triple by Sakey Greene.

But Prairie’s defense stood. The Pirates booked the first two outs of the seventh in rapid succession, and a foul-out to third base ended it, 15-10.

Genesee beat out Kendrick for third place, and will also represent the Whitepine League at state.

