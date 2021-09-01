MIDDLETON — With a balanced rushing offense headed by TJ Hibbard (105 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries) the Prairie boys reasserted their claim to leadership of the 1AD1 classification, and smoked Glenns Ferry 48-14 last Saturday, Aug. 28, as part of the annual eight-man football showcase organized by Travis Mader.
Earlier in the day, Oakley beat Lapwai, Kendrick beat Lighthouse Christian and Raft River beat Clearwater Valley.
After the first of Hibbard’s scores was matched by one of Glenns Ferry’s, the late game was tied at 8-8 through one quarter, and turned sharply in Prairie’s favor after PHS quarterback Lane Schumacher put in a touchdown run early in the second.
Hibbard scored again with about two minutes left in the first half, breaking a 58-yard run, The Pirates used their timeouts plus a quick defensive stop to regain possession with a bit less than two minutes to go, and executed a sharp scoring drive capped off with a throw from Schumacher to Wyatt Ross, who led Prairie’s passing game with three catches including the touchdown.
Hibbard ran in his third touchdown during the third quarter, and Brody Hasselstrom and Ben Elven each caught a touchdown as the Pirates sealed the outcome.
Coming up, Prairie hosts Clearwater Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
