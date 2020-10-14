LAPWAI — As they have done to every other team they’ve played so far, the Prairie football boys blew out Lapwai last Friday night, Oct. 9. The 78-22 final score marked the second consecutive week PHS has put up more than 70, and marked the fifth time the Pirates have won by 40-plus this fall.
The last four in a row have been without prospective all-American Cole Martin, who suffered a season-ending injury late in the game Week One at Kendrick. In Martin’s absence, Brody Hasselstrom has run as Prairie’s feature back; against Lapwai, he scored four times on 10 carries, on which he totaled 132 rushing yards. Three other Pirates proved just as unstoppable behind the PHS blockers: Cole Schlader, Tayden Hibbard and Trenton Lorentz each averaged more than 19 yards per carry, with their combined count of nine runs totaling 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Schlader also threw two touchdown passes; Lane Schumacher delivered another one to Wyatt Ross during the fourth quarter. Defensively, Dean Johnson was recorded with four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Lapwai, ever explosive, put up the highest point total yet seen against the Prairie defense this fall. With a short run midway though the first quarter, Titus Yearout cut Prairie’s early 16-0 lead in half; PHS scored the next 36 points in a row, putting the outcome beyond doubt with a turnover touchdown off a fumble recovery by Hasselstrom with six minutes left in the first half.
Next, Prairie (5-0) hosts Genesee at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
