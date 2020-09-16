KOOSKIA - The Clearwater Valley boys knew they’d have their hands full when the defending state champions came to town last Friday night, Sept. 11, and they couldn’t keep the Pirates out of their end zone. Prairie won 60-14, as the Rams played to the finish and notched a couple of touchdowns during the final minute.
PHS began by recovering an onside kick and opened the scoring during first minute, with Brody Hasselstrom tumbling in for the first of his four touchdowns and two of the 276 yards he booked in total. With standout Cole Martin sidelined, Hasselstrom carried about half of the team’s rushing attempts, including touchdown runs of 24, 33 and 34 yards. Also predominant in Prairie’s mix before halftime were Tayden Hibbard (10 carries, 55 yards, two touchdowns) and Cole Schlader (six carries, 28 yards).
Prairie led 38-0 at halftime.
Clearwater Valley’s highlights included an interception by Ridge Shown during the first half and a defensive stop starting the fourth quarter, which led to the Rams’ touchdowns. With a running clock due to the lopsided score, CV’s Dylan Pickering scored a 30-yard touchdown with about a minute remaining. CV then recovered an onside kick, and quarterback Anthony Fabbi scored on a 35-yard touchdown run as time expired.
Next, Prairie (2-0) is set to visit Timberline at 7 p.m. Sept. 18, and Clearwater Valley (1-1) is set to visit Genesee at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
Kamiah rolls Deary
DEARY - Kamiah turned a close game into a blowout after halftime, pulling away to win 40-16 after leading 18-16 at halftime. Gabe Eades led the Kubs, according to the Lewiston Tribune, with more than 200 rushing yards.
Next, Kamiah (2-0) is set to host Lapwai Sept. 18.
Grangeville game called off due to covid
GRANGEVILLE — Weiser had been scheduled to visit last Friday night, Sept. 11, but canceled after the Bulldogs informed them that a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus had come back positive. It marked the second game the Bulldogs have lost to covid so far, as, earlier this season, Grangeville had a game scheduled at Moscow Aug. 28, which was called off due to that school district’s plans to limit the spread of the disease. Next, if the schedule holds, the Bulldogs are set to visit McCall at 7 p.m. MT this Friday, Sept. 18.
Salmon River stung by Timberline
WEIPPE — The Salmon River boys led on a touchdown run by Justin Whitten last Friday night, Sept. 11, but didn’t score again until the second quarter, according to the Lewiston Tribune. In the interim, Timberline put up nine touchdowns en route to a 72-12 win over SRHS.
