COTTONWOOD — A slow start turned into Prairie’s 11th victory of the season, as the Pirates prevailed over Potlatch 3-1 (25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Monday night, Oct. 12, at PHS. The Lewiston Tribune reported strong performances by Madison Shears (15 kills) and Delanie Lockett (10 digs).
Earlier in the week, Prairie took two matches from Lapwai during an Oct. 8 twinbill, sweeping all six sets, 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 26-24) and 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-6).
Next, Prairie (11-5, 8-5 Whitepine League) hosts non-league Highland Thursday night, Oct. 15, before entering the district tournament next week, for which seeds, times and opponents were still “to be determined” as of press time.
