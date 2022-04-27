NEZPERCE — Prairie’s 14-run second inning during the first game of a doubleheader Monday, April 25, pointed to the outcome: a sweep, 28-3 and 25-5.
Chase Kaschmitter tagged six hits including a double and a triple during the opener, and a double and a home run during the second. As a team, Prairie belted 29 during the set.
Earlier in the week, Prairie split with Troy, losing 5-4 and winning 7-0, with three extra-base hits during the opener overpowered by the Trojans, and with nine singles prevailing during the second.
PHS had been scheduled to host Kamiah April 26, but rain pushed that game to Wednesday, April 27, in Kamiah, at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Prairie is scheduled to host Kendrick at 4 p.m. April 28, host Potlatch at 11 a.m. April 30, and host Clearwater Valley at 4:30 p.m. May 3.
