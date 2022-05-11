KOOSKIA — Having to reschedule a Prairie baseball home game from Cottonwood to Clearwater Valley’s home field — where the Pirates were nominally the home team on May 4 and won by way of a seventh-inning rally — underscored the importance of batting last.
The CV baseball boys had overtaken Prairie’s 1-0 lead and pulled ahead 3-1 in the top of the sixth, only for the Pirates to plate the final three runs of the contest, including two in the bottom of the seventh for a walkoff win.
With PHS trailing by one run, Chase Kaschmitter drove in his younger brother Cody Kaschmitter with a game-tying double, which pitcher Noah Behler followed up with an RBI that converted his start and seven solid innings into a win.
CV had pulled ahead on a single by Landon Schlieper, which scored Anthony Fabbi and Trebor Altman. Then, with Tiago Pickering at the plate, Laton Schlieper scored off a ground-out.
Prairie might have staked out a bigger lead if not for a double-play groundout that got CVHS starter Landon Schlieper out of a bases-loaded jam during the third inning. The Pirates thought a tapper that barely got away from the plate was a foul ball, but Rams catcher Ridge Shown scooped it up, touched home and fired to first to shut down what was brewing to be a big inning.
But after the Rams pulled ahead, Behler and the Prairie defense canceled CV’s offense, with five strikeouts from the mound and error-free play in the field.
The outcome set CV against Kamiah in a district tournament play-in after the May 10 print cutoff. The district tournament continues for the winner of that game; the Kubs or the Rams will face either Genesee or Troy at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, with the tournament continuing on Friday, May 13 at Orofino.
