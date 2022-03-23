KAMIAH — The baseball Kubs stood ahead of visiting Prairie 6-0 after the third inning, but the Pirates surged late in the game, cutting the lead to 6-4 during the sixth, then chasing starting pitcher Ryan Lockart and reliever Dylan Weist during a nine-run seventh on their way to a 13-6 win March 18 at KHS.
As a team, KHS booked five hits, including a double by Lockart. Prairie piled up 15, including doubles by Noah Behler and Dylan Uhlenkott.
A day earlier, the Pirates pulled a similar comeback at Clearwater Valley, where the Rams had leveled the score at 1-1, led 2-1, then led 3-1, only to see the Pirates break through late in the game. PHS scored 12 during the top of the sixth, including a three-run home run by Chase Kaschmitter.
Tiago Pickering doubled for CV, which had five hits as a team, and the Pirates got a double by Colton McElroy as well as Kaschmitter’s home run among 10 total hits.
Next, Kamiah hosts Grangeville at 4:30 p.m. March 24, and the Kubs return to action April 4 at Troy.
CV has home games March 24-26 as part of the Southfork Slugfest tournament, which opens with Prairie against Troy at 1 p.m. March 24. CV plays Clarkston at 4 p.m. that day, then plays North Star Charter at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25. Friday’s games begin at 9 a.m. with Prairie against Pomeroy. The tournament concludes Saturday, with placement games at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. between teams to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.