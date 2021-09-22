COTTONWOOD — Prairie celebrated homecoming with a 72-24 win last Friday night, Sept. 17.
Brody Hasselstrom ran for six touchdowns and 299 yards, averaging nearly 14 yards per carry on 22 attempts. TJ Hibbard scored Prairie’s first touchdown and ended up with two rushing scores, and 97 yards on nine carries. Lane Schumacher and and Raven Cronan also each ran for a touchdown.
Logos answered Hibbard’s early score, but PHS rattled off the next three in a row, as Hasselstrom broke through three times during the first quarter.
Logos trimmed that to 28-12, but the Pirates extended the lead to 44 points, 56-12, before halftime.
Defensively, Hibbard ruined Logos’ offense with five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack.
Next, Prairie visits Potlatch Sept. 24 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
