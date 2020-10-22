TROY - The Prairie football boys led the host Trojans 54-0 with about nine-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter of their Thursday night game Oct. 22, which had been reset from Friday - which was forecast to hold 10 inches of snow for Troy - to an earlier date with better weather. Despite temperatures in the mid-20s, Prairie got out to a scorching start and went on to win 66-14.
Ten different Pirates carried the ball, and three of them scored two rushing touchdowns apiece: Brody Hasselstrom, Jesse Cronan, and Tayden Hibbard. Hasselstrom also scored a defensive touchdown, as did Colton McElroy.
Next, Prairie's undefeated record affords the Pirates the No. 1 seed and a bye next week, with official 1AD1 playoff seedings to be set after the rest of the Week 9 games are completed.
