Pirates vs. Hornets 2022 photo

Prairie's Trenton Lorentz is pictured carrying the ball against Oakley during the annual eight-man showcase Aug. 27 at Middleton.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

MIDDLETON — Eight-man football powerhouse Oakley picked up more-or-less where those Hornets left off last fall, and showed how far the Prairie football boys will have to climb to reach the level that has been customary in Cottonwood during the last decade. A 56-0 shutout marked the first time the Pirates have been held without a touchdown since at least 2009, Prairie having scored at least eight points in every game since their 18-6 loss to Kendrick in 2011.

The Pirates’ first sequence of the season moved the ball from their own 17 into Oakley’s before a procedure penalty followed by a fumble set Prairie back. Oakley snapped off a 30-yard touchdown with 7:03 left in the first quarter, then picked off a pass during Prairie’s next series. Oakley drove from the Pirate 43 down to the four, converting fourth-and-one, then ramming into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments