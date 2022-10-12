COTTONWOOD — The Prairie volleyball girls beat Lapwai 3-0 on Oct. 4, then lost to Whitepine League powerhouse Genesee 3-0 Oct. 6, and to WPL leader Troy 3-0 on Oct. 10. These results did not quite fully clarify seeding for the upcoming district tournament, as Prairie’s last regular season league match, Oct. 11 at Kamiah, happened to be against the team the Pirates could pass in the standings with a win on the floor, to be seeded either No. 5 or No. 6 in the district.
Depending on Tuesday’s outcome and others around the league, Prairie will face Genesee or Logos in the first round of the district tournament which opens Oct. 15 at the LCSC Activity Center in Lewiston, with the first matches on Saturday morning. The No. 6 seed plays at 9 a.m., and the No. 5 seed plays at 11 a.m., with double-elimination play continuing with the first two elimination matches at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
