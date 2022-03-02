LEWISTON - After leading by 16 points following a hoop by Shane Hanson early in the second quarter, the Prairie basketball boys had a brush with elimination Wednesday night, Feb. 23, when Potlatch rallied to tie the score at 35-all during the final minute of the game.
One free throw by Wyatt Ross put Prairie back in the lead with 51 seconds remaining, and another by Kyle Schwartz ended up being the final point either side would count during the contest. Schwartz’s foul shot came with 15 seconds left, and Prairie won 37-35, thwarting Potlatch’s last chance and advancing to play the winner of the Genesee-Logos eliminator that followed.
“Potlatch is a good, hard-battling team,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said afterward. “They were a real physical team tonight, which was nice. I wish I could get my boys to be a little more physical, but that just didn’t happen tonight. I felt like we played pretty decent defense. We slacked off a little bit on the help side, which gave them some easy layups. ... I think we got too comfortable with the lead and we kind of slacked off and just took ourselves out of the pace of the game, which allowed them to work themselves back into the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.