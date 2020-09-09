COTTONWOOD — Prairie won both matches against the Kamiah girls on the only league night the teams will meet this season, last Thursday, Sept. 3, taking the opener 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20) and sweeping the late match 3-0 (25-15, 25-17 and 25-18).
Earlier in the week, Prairie beat Highland 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21) to start the season Sept. 2.
KHS fell 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-16) at Troy Sept. 1.
The Kubs had a tri-match with Orofino at Genesee on Tuesday night, Sept. 8. The Pirates hosted Logos Tuesday.
Up next, Kamiah (0-4) has a visit to visit Lapwai Thursday, Sept. 10, and a home match against Orofino Monday, Sept. 14.
Prairie (3-0) is set to play Sept. 10 at Potlatch, Sept. 14 against Troy and Sept. 15 at Grangeville.
CV slides to 1-3
GENESEE — The Clearwater Valley girls visited Genesee for a tri-match and posted a close result against Logos, losing (25-20, 25-14, 27-25), after a rocky start against the hosts, losing (25-6, 25-17, 25-17).
CVHS played Potlatch after press time on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-3) is set to visit Troy Sept. 10 and then to visit Lapwai next Monday, Sept. 14.
Salmon River tests HSB again
RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls slipped to 2-3 overall with a 3-1 loss (25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21) last Thursday night, Sept. 3, against Horseshoe Bend.
SRHS played at Tri-Valley Tuesday night, and has home matches coming up Sept. 10 against Garden Valley and Sept. 15 against Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.