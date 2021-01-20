COTTONWOOD — Brady Cox’s herculean effort last Thursday night, Jan. 14, included a fast break basket brought on by Kamiah’s maximum pressure defense, which cut Prairie’s lead to four with 36 seconds left. Prairie held on after that, and prevailed 63-58.
Kamiah’s Luke Krogh fouled out guarding Cole Schlader with a bit less than six minutes left in the game, and on the next possesion, Kamiah’s Kavan Mercer drew Schlader’s fifth. Mercer’s foul shots cut it to three, 52-49, but Prairie’s Zach Rambo struck back with a layup-and-one, drawing Cox’s third foul with 5:23 remaining. Rambo’s pair of foul shots with 1:38 left pushed Prairie’s lead back to seven, blunting the effect of Kamiah’s end game defense.
The Kubs had led 2-0 on a hoop by Jace Sams but trailed by as many as 15 during the first half. KHS closed within two points, 37-35, on a couple of free throws by Krogh during the third quarter. But apart from the opening basket, Kamiah did not forge a lead change or a tie. The Kubs were outscored 19-9 at the foul line.
Cox scored a game-high 22 points, Rambo led Prairie with 20, and the teams got 15 from Sams and 14 from Schlader, respectively. Prairie’s Brody Hasselstrom made five three-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Later in the week, Prairie beat Logos, while Kamiah’s visit from Troy was postponed due to covid. Against Logos, Schlader scored 29 points including a 9-for-9 showing at the foul line, and Rambo notched 14.
Prairie’s win tightened the top of the Whitepine League standings, in which the Pirates sat second at 4-1 at press time, with Kamiah third at 4-2 and Genesee fourth at 3-3. Lapwai, 7-0, continued to tighten its grip on the top spot.
Next, Prairie visits Genesee Jan. 22 for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Kamiah hosts Potlatch at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 and visits Grangeville at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.