Prairie’s volleyball team won two rivalry matches last week, taking out nonleague Grangeville in three (25-22, 25-11, 25-18) on Sept. 14, then surging past Genesee at the end of a five-setter 3-2 (25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13) last Thursday, Sept. 16.

Later in the week, Grangeville fell to CIL rival St. Maries 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 26-24) Sept. 15, then went 2-2 at the Parma Tournament. GHS beat New Plymouth and Payette in bracket play.

Next, Grangeville hosts Kamiah Sept. 22, visits Orofino Sept. 23 and hosts Nezperce Sept. 27.

Prairie hosts Logos on Sept. 23, then visits Kamiah for matches against both the Kubs and Clearwater Valley on Sept. 30.

