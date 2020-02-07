Pirates win in Kamiah, land top-three seed

KAMIAH — For boys basketball senior night Feb. 7 at KHS, extended family of Kubs wing Sam Brisbois traveled five hours from the Spokane Indian Reservation to watch him play. Afterward they told the Free Press he had been ill; the Kamiah boys fell to Prairie 50-39.
For their part, the Prairie boys overcame an early Kamiah lead that had grown to six points on a jump shot Brisbois nailed one beat before the first quarter buzzer. The Pirates allowed just two points during the second quarter amid mounting foul trouble for multiple Kamiah players. A fast-break layup by PHS junior Cole Schlader with about five minutes left in the first half put Prairie ahead 19-18, after which the teams traded advantage back-and-forth throughout the third quarter.
KHS senior Titus Oatman threaded a three-pointer that knotted the score at 34-all early in the fourth, but after PHS senior Derik Shears blocked a shot, Prairie scored back-to-back baskets, with senior Damian Forsmann’s triple securing a 39-34 lead and a favorable end game for the Pirates.
“That’s one of the top-three high scoring teams in the state on points per game, and we kept them to 50, and they’d have had under 45 if we hadn’t fouled the whole two minutes at the end,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said. “The defensive effort was excellent tonight, but the trouble with us is, we took some bad possessions when we had it a two-possession game. We shot threes knowing that our threes weren’t falling tonight, and we didn’t attack the rim.”
Prairie coach Shawn Wolter was pleased with his team’s defensive effort, but getting the offense unstuck after the tight first half took an adjustment. “We struggled running our offensive sets for the most part, so I threw in a new play at halftime,” Wolter told the Free Press. “MSU. Make Stuff Up.”
As in: Set ball screens, get it inside, and kick it out for balanced shots.
It worked out to a team-high 14 points from Cole Schlader and 11 apiece from Derik Shears and Damian Forsmann. For Kamiah, Jace Sams (13) was the only double-digit scorer.
The win put Prairie (12-6, 7-4 Whitepine League) a couple games ahead of Kamiah (12-7, 5-6 WPL) in the league standings.
The playoffs begin Feb. 18 at the LCSC Activity Center in Lewiston.
Each team had one game remaining at press time, with Prairie to visit Lapwai Feb. 14 and Kamiah to visit Clearwater Valley on Feb. 11.
