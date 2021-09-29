COTTONWOOD — Prairie added two more league wins last week and sits at 8-2 overall, having held off Lapwai 3-2 (25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11) and smoked Logos 3-0 (25-20, 25-20 and 27-25). Prairie has presented a balanced attack night after night, with Delanie Lockett (10 kills against Logos) and Lanie Forsmann (15 kills against Lapwai) having capitalized on their opportunities.
Next, Prairie visits Kamiah Sept. 30, then hosts WPL leader Troy on Oct. 4. Prairie then visits Potlatch Oct. 5, with Troy and Potlatch having won the first meetings earlier this season.
