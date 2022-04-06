Prairie's Mackenzie Key photo

Prairie's Mackenzie Key is pictured pitching at Pomeroy. She and the PHS bats had the Pirates leading most of the game, but Pomeroy rallied back to win.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

POMEROY, Wash. — While the baseball boys took a little longer to pull ahead on the diamond adjacent to the softball field where the Prairie girls met Pomeroy last Thursday, March 31, the PHS girls got out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and maintained a 7-6 advantage after the fifth. But the same fate befell them as clipped the boys, as Pomeroy came from behind and won 11-9.

Prairie booked just one hit according to the Lewiston Tribune, which was a triple by Laney Forsmann.

The Pirates are now off for spring break through April 12, when they’ll host Nezperce at 4:30 p.m.

