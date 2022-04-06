POMEROY, Wash. — While the baseball boys took a little longer to pull ahead on the diamond adjacent to the softball field where the Prairie girls met Pomeroy last Thursday, March 31, the PHS girls got out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and maintained a 7-6 advantage after the fifth. But the same fate befell them as clipped the boys, as Pomeroy came from behind and won 11-9.
Prairie booked just one hit according to the Lewiston Tribune, which was a triple by Laney Forsmann.
The Pirates are now off for spring break through April 12, when they’ll host Nezperce at 4:30 p.m.
