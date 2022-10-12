KAMIAH — The KHS volleyball girls put Potlatch to a late-season test last Saturday morning, Oct. 8, but the Loggers turned back the Kubs’ surges and won 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-20). Potlatch beat Clearwater Valley 3-0 later that day.

Potlatch pulled away from a 6-6 tie to win the first game, but Kamiah gained the upper hand early in the second game, leading 6-5 with Reesa Loewen serving and 9-7 after Laney Landmark scored a kill off of a Loggers blocker. Karlee Skinner’s serve widened that to 13-8, with a couple of aces prompting a Potlatch timeout, after which the Loggers slowly worked their way back into the contest. Potlatch took the lead with Dani Howard serving, but Skinner notched two points in quick succession to tie it again, 20-20. Potlatch then won four in a row with Kaylen Hadaller serving, but Makinna Wilson brought KHS back within one, 24-23, with an ace plus a serve that led to a kill by Landmark from setter Emma Krogh.

