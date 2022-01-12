KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys have often played from behind and pulled ahead late in games this season, but against Potlatch Jan. 8, an early deficit locked the Rams out at the end. The visiting Loggers put together a 10-2 run during the second quarter and protected their lead even as Laton Schlieper (14 points) and Landon Schlieper (11) boosted CV.
Earlier in the week, CV beat St. John Bosco 66-62.
Next, the Rams have games Jan. 15 at Genesee and Jan. 20 at home against Kamiah
