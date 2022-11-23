The Kamiah basketball girls got one boost from Ashlyn Schoening’s return during their season opener at Kendrick and another from a strong shooting performance by Mariah Porter at Potlatch, but were still in search of their season’s first victory as schools pause to celebrate Thanksgiving this week.

On Nov. 18, Porter scored 19 points on six field goals including four three-pointers, but Potlatch rode a 17-10 first quarter start to a 45-40 Whitepine League victory.

