POTLATCH — Prairie hadn’t faced a close game all season, and in the end, the one last Friday night, Sept. 24, turned one-sided, too. But halfway through, Potlatch had the Pirates in knots.
After a 14-all first quarter saw a long pass play from Lane Schumacher to Wyatt Ross and a short touchdown run by Brody Hasselstrom, the Loggers strung two scores in a row to lead 22-14.
Prairie’s TJ Hibbard scored the next three touchdowns, as the Pirates took a 28-22 lead into halftime and cemented it by outscoring Potlatch 36-0 during the second half.
Hibbard totaled 124 rushing yards and PHS outgained the Loggers, 524 yards to 346, despite running 16 fewer plays.
Defensively, Ross booked 14.5 tackles and Hibbard tallied 10.5, including four in the backfield.
Next, Prairie visits Kamiah for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 1.
