KAMIAH — A 44-22 loss to Potlatch on homecoming night last Friday, Oct. 15, likely eliminated the Kubs from playoff contention, even as a handful of Whitepine League teams rank among the top-12 1AD1 football teams in the statewide rankings that will be used to determine postseason qualification.
The Kubs put the Loggers to a tougher test than the final score might suggest, bouncing back after a kickoff return touchdown wiped away a lead KHS had taken early in the second.
After a sack by Porter Whipple looked to have shut down Potlatch’s opening drive, the Loggers struck first, taking advantage of a muffed punt to extend the series. Potlatch scored by quarterback Tyson Tucker, and led 6-0. Kamiah answered with a touchdown drive from the Kubs 35, during which senior quarterback Kendrick Wheeler converted a fourth down with a throw to David Kludt. Two plays later, senior running back Willis Williamson crashed into the end zone for a touchdown and Wheeler added the conversion for an 8-6 Kubs lead.
Potlatch ran back the ensuing kickoff, and led 14-8 after the conversion.
Then came Kamiah’s best drive, during which Brady Cox converted a fourth down, opting to run after lining up for a punt. Then, after the quarter break, Wheeler scored on a 20-yard sprint, tying it at 14-14. For the conversion and a 16-14 lead, Wheeler threw to senior end Kolby Hix.
Tucker and Potlatch struck back, with a drive that included a fourth down conversion on which Tucker took the snap, spun in place, then found a lane to advance to the KHS 10. After a penalty, he scored on an option run with just less than five minutes left in the first half. Potlatch added the conversion, and led 22-16.
Potlatch scored again early in the third quarter, and Kamiah answered with a throw from Wheeler to Cox, who broke a couple of tackles and zipped down the visitors’ sideline for a 63-yard score. The conversion was no good, and the Loggers finished both of their next two drives in the end zone to put the outcome out of reach.
Next, Kamiah visits Clearwater Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, Oct. 22, when the Kubs will have a chance to spoil their upriver rival’s playoff bid.
