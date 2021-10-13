KOOSKIA — The first half of Clearwater Valley’s homecoming game last Friday night, Oct. 8, saw the Rams kindle up a lead over visiting Potlatch — but the Loggers caught fire after halftime, and won 32-18.
A fourth down sack by Dylan Pickering stuffed Potlatch’s opening drive at the CV 35 after nearly eight minutes of clock bled out. The Rams used about 10 minutes before stalling at the Potlatch 12, then got the ball back by forcing a punt. Key to the stop was Ridge Shown deflecting a pass on third down.
CV took over in its own territory, then moved sharply down to the Potlatch 22, where quarterback Anthony Fabbi gunned a pass to Shown for a 6-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first half.
After the methodically slow start, the teams traded quick stops before the break, and the Rams started the third quarter with the ball near midfield.
After turning it over on downs at the Potlatch 27, CV’s defense pushed the Loggers to third-and-four before extending the drive with an encroachment penalty. Potlatch capitalized with Tyson Tucker running in both a 20-yard touchdown and the ensuing two-point try, staking the Loggers to an 8-6 lead.
They pushed it to 16-6 on a run by Tyler Howard, and CV answered early in the fourth.
Having overcome penalties and led the Rams out from their own 5, Fabbi punched in a short run, narrowing it to 16-12.
Potlatch countered with a run by Tucker, then got a couple of sacks that resulted in a turnover on downs at the CV 19. Tucker capped the series that followed with a plunge that made it 32-12 with 3:10 to go.
Fabbi found Bass Myers for a long completion, then threw long to Shown for another touchdowns — a 42-yarder — with 51 seconds left in the game.
Coming up, Clearwater Valley visits Troy on Friday night, Oct. 15, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
