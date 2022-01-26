POTLATCH — Laney Landmark scored 17 points and the Kamiah basketball girls’ took a lead during the first quarter on Saturday, Jan. 22, only to fall to the Loggers, 36-35.

The win lifted Potlatch to 5-5 in the Whitepine League and the loss left Kamiah 3-7, with implications for district tournament seeding, which is to be set based on regular season league records that will be finalized this week.

Kamiah’s last league game is Saturday, Jan. 29, against Genesee.

Lapwai, which slipped into second in the standings with a loss to Prairie last week, beat KHS 60-28 on Monday night, Jan. 24. Laney Landmark scored a team-high 12 points.

