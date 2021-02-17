COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears (14 points), Kristin Wemhoff (12) and Ellea Uhlenkott (11) powered Prairie past Genesee 51-33 during the Pirates’ first game during the double-elimination portion of the Whitepine League’s district tournament last week. A Prairie-Lapwai rematch for the district title ensued last Friday night, and the Wildcats won 54-49, securing the district’s top seed at the upcoming 1AD1 state tournament. Prairie got 18 points from Wemhoff and 10 from Shears, and Lapwai put three in double-figures: Jordyn McCormack-Marks (13), Grace Sobotta (12) and Omari Mitchell (10).
It led to a Prairie-Genesee rematch for the WPL’s second state seed, which Prairie won 59-36 on the strength of tough defense and 19 points from Shears.
At the state tournament, Prairie eyed District III top seed Rimrock for the quarterfinal to be played at 2 p.m. MT Feb. 17 at Columbia High School in Nampa. PHS plays either Lakeside or Lighthouse Christian on Thursday, Feb. 18, depending on the Wednesday result. With one win, Prairie would play for a trophy on Friday, and with two wins, PHS would play for the state title at 2 p.m. MT Friday at the Idaho Center.
