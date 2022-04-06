POMEROY, Wash. — Prairie’s baseball boys took a 5-4 lead during the top of the third inning last Thursday, March 31, and advanced that to 8-4 during the fourth, but host Pomeroy regrouped with four in the bottom half of that inning, tying the score. Prairie put up six more during the top of the fifth, which Pomeroy countered with four in the bottom of the fifth. Pomeroy then kept Prairie from adding to the lead, and surged ahead with six in the sixth, making an 18-14 final as the Cottonwood boys carried a 4-3 record into their spring break.
A home run by Reece Shears stood as the big hit of the game before Pomeroy’s comeback, and Prairie got doubles from Shears, Chase Kaschmitter, Colton McElroy and Noah Behler. Prairie is off through April 12, when the Pirates will host Lewis County at 3:30 p.m.
