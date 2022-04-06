Prairie baseball team photo

Prairie's Reece Shears (right, No. 4) is pictured greeting teammates at home plate after his home run at Pomeroy on March 31. Troy swept both of Monday's games from Kamiah, and Pomeroy came back to beat Prairie after Shears' big hit.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

POMEROY, Wash. — Prairie’s baseball boys took a 5-4 lead during the top of the third inning last Thursday, March 31, and advanced that to 8-4 during the fourth, but host Pomeroy regrouped with four in the bottom half of that inning, tying the score. Prairie put up six more during the top of the fifth, which Pomeroy countered with four in the bottom of the fifth. Pomeroy then kept Prairie from adding to the lead, and surged ahead with six in the sixth, making an 18-14 final as the Cottonwood boys carried a 4-3 record into their spring break.

A home run by Reece Shears stood as the big hit of the game before Pomeroy’s comeback, and Prairie got doubles from Shears, Chase Kaschmitter, Colton McElroy and Noah Behler. Prairie is off through April 12, when the Pirates will host Lewis County at 3:30 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments