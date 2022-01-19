COTTONWOOD — Double-digit scoring from Lee Forsmann (18 points), Lane Schumacher (17) and Zach Rambo (12) helped Prairie overcome a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation Friday night, Jan. 14.
The Pirates went on to win 59-56 in overtime. Prairie (9-2, 5-2 WPL) stands even with Logos in the Whitepine League standings.
Next, Prairie visits Lapwai on Thursday, Jan. 20, with the varsity at 7:30 p.m.
