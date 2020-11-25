COTTONWOOD — Prairie is off to a fast start once again, as the PHS basketball girls ran away with a 56-26 nonleague win over Orofino on opening night last Tuesday, Nov. 17, then torched Troy 52-18 during their first Whitepine League game of the season last Thursday, Nov. 19.
Kristin Wemhoff scored 34 points between the two contests, with 14 at Troy and 20 against Orofino. Two other Pirates also cracked double-digits, as Madison Shears scored 17 against Orofino and Hope Schwartz scored 10 at Troy.
Prairie ran out to double-digit halftime leads during both contests.
PHS hosted the Lewiston JV after press time Nov. 24, and with the Thanksgiving holiday this week, Prairie’s next game is at home Dec. 1 against Kamiah.
