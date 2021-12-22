COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader (17 points), Kristin Wemhoff (15) and Molly Johnson (11) led Prairie’s scoring during a 61-20 win over Clearwater Valley.
Shada Edwards (10) scored the team-high for CV.
Including a 55-27 win over Potlatch the next night, Prairie stood at 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the Whitepine League. After the holiday break, Prairie hosts Kendrick on Jan. 4.
Against Potlatch, Delanie Lockett scored a team-high 18 points, with Schlader (10) and Wemhoff (10) also in double-digits.
