TROY — Winning road games in the Whitepine League comes with extra challenge, and Troy nearly turned the tables at the end of the contest against Prairie last Saturday, Jan. 8. The Prairie girls led 36-16 after three quarters, but the Trojans poured in 20 during the fourth while holding the Pirates to six, drawing within 42-36 at the end. The Lewiston Tribune noted the surge came amid a rash of fouls, which sidelined top scorer Tara Schlader (13 points) as well as PHS point guard Kristin Wemhoff late in the game.
Next, Prairie hosts Kamiah Jan. 13, visits Logos Jan. 15, and hosts Lapwai Jan. 18.
