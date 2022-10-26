COTTONWOOD — Prairie beat Logos 48-20 on Oct. 28 — the last night of what was a tough regular season for the Pirates who, accustomed to weeks of playoffs to come, now turn to basketball and wrestling winter sports seasons.
“Everything came together tonight, both defensively and offensively,” coach TT Cain said. “Our defense made stops when needed and scored on a scoop-and-score. Our offense was consistent and sustained drives.”
