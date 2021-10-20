COTTONWOOD - On the last night of Prairie’s regular season, the Pirates beat Grangeville 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18) on the strength of all-around play from the seniors PHS celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 13, and, coach Julie Schumacher said afterward, the team as a whole.
“Everybody played, and everybody played well,” she said.
A particularly strong example of that came on the last point of the first set, when junior Tara Schlader and senior Laney Forsmann rotated to make a timely combination block against Grangeville’s Macy Smith.
GHS had trailed 22-18 after Remacle won a point at the net, then closed to 22-19 when Remacle’s next hit went long. With senior Kristin Wemhoff serving, Prairie pushed the lead to 24-20, but Grangeville won the next three points.
Bulldogs setter Camden Barger fed Smith for two hits at 24-20, both of which Prairie defended before Cameran Green put it away for 24-21. A Grangeville block made it 24-22. The next point began with the GHS blockers getting a piece of a hard hit, which allowed Smith to play it over to Barger, who sent it right back to her for a hard cross-court shot at a sharp angle for 24-23.
Schumacher called time out, and Prairie adjusted. Grangeville sent the next ball again to Smith, and Schlader and Forsmann were in time to send back her hit.
The second game saw Prairie lead 9-3 before three straight Pirates errors lifted GHS within 9-7. The next point was a long rally, off which Remacle scored, making it 10-7, Prairie. Grangeville eventually closed within 11-10, but with senior Delanie Lockett serving, the Pirates widened it back out to 16-11, on points that included an ace and a Forsmann kill.
The third game opened 4-4 and remained tight, with Smith scoring one off the Prairie blockers that made it 12-11. PHS won the next point, and Remacle served an ace which made it 14-12, after which Prairie’s lead began to grow.
Grangeville closed back within three when Barger served an ace and set up Smith for another kill, leading to the last long rally of the night. Each side scrambled to make a return, after which Prairie got a good pass over to Schlader for a hit that the blockers could steer only into the stands.
Prairie split during the first day of district tournament play last Saturday, Oct. 16, and played Genesee in a loser-out game Oct. 19 for a shot at the consolation final to be played at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the LCSC Activity Center. A win over Genesee plus a win over the other consolation finalist — either Logos or Kamiah — would add up to a play-in appearance at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Lake City, with the winner of that match on to state.
