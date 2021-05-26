OROFINO — In his first pitching appearance — and in ace pitcher Chase Kaschmitter’s first catching appearance — regular catcher Dalton Ross produced a gem. Against him in the opening round of the 1A state baseball tournament, Glenns Ferry managed two runs on three hits, the runs coming after the score was far out of reach with PHS leading 7-0 in the third. With better defense, the Pirates might have 10-runned the team out of southern Idaho, but getting through the opener without having to burn one of their few regular pitchers propelled PHS to third place in the tournament May 21-22.
Eventual 1A champion Genesee cracked Kaschmitter in the fourth inning of the semifinal, but strong relief from Travis Alfrey gave the Pirates a chance to win. PHS tied it in the top of the sixth, 7-7, with Ross scoring on a passed ball, but Genesee blunted the rally, then recovered the lead by punishing a walk with a timely single during the bottom of the sixth.
That was enough for Genesee starter Cameron Meyer, who finished out the contest. Prairie got three doubles from Ross and two hits apiece from Kaschmitter and Alfrey.
During the third place game, Prairie leaned on pitching by Connor Schwartz and Dean Johnson, and got a clutch hit from Reece Shears to beat Horseshoe Bend in eight innings.
Two singles by Shears, a double apiece by Ross and Kaschmitter, and singles by Johnson and Schwartz added up to an 11-10 win.
Prairie finished 14-6.
Horseshoe Bend had beaten Kamiah 7-6 in the opening round, as the Kubs notched five late runs to make a close game of what had been a one-sided affair. KHS leaned on pitching by Bodie Norman, Dylan Weist and Brady Mclay, and got three singles from Herschel Williamson and two more from Christian Nixon during that one.
With the loss, Kamiah played for pride first thing last Saturday morning, and beat Glenns Ferry 6-3. The pitching by Norman and Mclay kept Glenns Ferry off-balance into the fourth, when the Pilots surged within 4-3.
KHS answered with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Kubs scored those off two hits — both by Herschel Williamson.
Kamiah finished 10-12.
