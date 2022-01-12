Prairie High School (PHS) Pirates logo

TROY — Lane Schumacher (21 points), Lee Forsmann (14) and Zach Rambo (10) all scored double-digits as the Prairie boys blew out Troy 62-31 on Saturday, Jan. 8. Rambo (26) paced Prairie past Timberline 56-24 earlier in the week.

Next, Prairie hosts Logos on Jan. 14 and visits Lapwai Jan. 20.

