TROY — Lane Schumacher (21 points), Lee Forsmann (14) and Zach Rambo (10) all scored double-digits as the Prairie boys blew out Troy 62-31 on Saturday, Jan. 8. Rambo (26) paced Prairie past Timberline 56-24 earlier in the week.
Next, Prairie hosts Logos on Jan. 14 and visits Lapwai Jan. 20.
