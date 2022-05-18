KENDRICK — The Prairie baseball boys carried a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning of their district play-in May 10, and after Kendrick tied the score, PHS broke out for two more in the sixth. Kendrick tied it again in the bottom of the seventh, forcing an extra inning, and the Pirates prevailed on three runs as starting pitcher Chase Kaschmitter finished off the game. With the 6-3 win, Prairie advanced to the main tournament which opens Thursday, May 12, at Orofino.
Eli Hinds had three hits including two doubles, Reece Shears had three singles, Cody Kaschmitter and Jake Quintal had two singles each, and Colton McElroy slugged a double.
