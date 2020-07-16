The Prairie Pirate Football team will be hosting its own football camp on July 20-23 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the football field. The camp is open to all incoming 7th-12th grade Prairie players. Bring cleats, shorts, t-shirt and your own water bottle. For more information email Coach Hasselstrom at: hasselstrom@sd242.org
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Highway 95 blocked by rock fall into at least the middle of next week
- Several felonies charged in connection to Rainbow Family gathering
- Significant slide movement results in closure of US95 Pollock detour
- Kamiah newspaper under new ownership
- Pacific Cabinets expands; employees have investment in company
- Motorists detoured on side road as Pollock slide monitored following second event last week
- Gage Frizzell, 21, Kooskia
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Body recovered of victim in Saturday morning crash on State Highway 14
- Mountain goat gives Grangevillers a great encounter at Seven Devils Campground
Images
Videos
Commented
- Rainbow Family gathering settles outside Lucile (2)
- Rainbow Family gathering now at 500; area closure order issued to protect resources, public safety (1)
- Editorial: Seattle’s debacle justifies need for Second Amendment (1)
- James Jeff “JD” Mager, 61, Scottsdale, Ariz (1)
- Forest Service, local agencies preparing to manage crowds anticipated with Rainbow Family gathering outside Riggins (1)
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Gov. Little meets with President Trump, White House officials on regulatory innovation, COVID-19
- Nimiipuu Health begins receiving COVID-19 testing results Lapwai, Kamiah events
- Prairie football camp scheduled July 20-23
- Motorists detoured on side road as Pollock slide monitored following second event last week
- Mountain goat gives Grangevillers a great encounter at Seven Devils Campground
- Kamiah newspaper under new ownership
- Several felonies charged in connection to Rainbow Family gathering
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.