COTTONWOOD — The PHS football, cross-country and cheer teams had their senior night plans disrupted by cancellation Sunday of the Prairie-Genesee football game, which had previously been rescheduled to Monday night, Oct. 19. This was due to a Genesee player's positive test for the covid-19 coronavirus, the Lewiston Tribune confirmed.
The recognition was originally scheduled in conjunction with the football game. Prairie will recognize the football, cross country, and cheer seniors at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the football field.
The Prairie-Troy game Friday night, Oct. 23, remains on schedule for 7 p.m. This will be the regular season final, and with a win, Prairie would close out Whitepine League play undefeated, with playoffs to begin Oct. 30-31.
