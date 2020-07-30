Prairie's sports teams will hold a player/parent meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 in the high school cafeteria. Volleyball practice starts that evening from 6-9 p.m. in the gym. The meeting is for every player who plans to play a sport in the 2020-21 school year and PHS requests at least one parent also attend. Those who have completed sports physicals by that time should bring the form.
