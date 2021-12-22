KOOSKIA — Lee Forsmann (23 points), Zach Rambo (16) and Lane Schumacher (12) paced the Prairie boys to a 66-49 win last Thursday, Dec. 16, at Clearwater Valley. CV got 22 from Landon Schlieper and 20 from Edoardo Miconi, but the Pirates carried an eight-point lead to halftime and extended that to 17 after halftime. Prairie resumes play Jan. 4 at Timberline and CV picks up in 2022 on Jan. 4 at St. John Bosco.
