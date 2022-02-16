COTTONWOOD — Zach Rambo (12 points) and Lee Forsmann (11) powered Prairie past Grangeville 38-36 on Tuesday night, Feb. 8. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Rambo used a screen set by Lane Schumacher to score the winning points late in the game against the Bulldogs. Cody Klement scored a team-high 14 for GHS.
