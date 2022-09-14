Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz vs. Potlatch defender photo

Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz out-fought the Potlatch defender for this catch, then raced to the end zone during the second half of the Pirates’ 56-52 win Sept. 9 over the Loggers.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

COTTONWOOD — Before a playoff loss to Lapwai last season, the Pirates had turned otherwise close contests against Whitepine League opponents into blowouts, which elevated Prairie’s standing around the state, but which made for few exciting finishes during their regular seasons. If there’s an upside for Pirates fans to the end of their team’s total domination of the WPL, it might be in excitements like their boys delivered during a 56-52 win over Potlatch last Friday night, Sept. 12.

Potlatch struck first, scoring on a long pass play to Wyatt Johnson, who tested Prairie’s pass coverage with similar routes throughout the contest. The Pirates countered with a willful drive that ended with a run by Trenton Lorentz, whose speed tested Potlatch’s defense as much as Johnson’s speed challenged Prairie’s.

