COTTONWOOD — Before a playoff loss to Lapwai last season, the Pirates had turned otherwise close contests against Whitepine League opponents into blowouts, which elevated Prairie’s standing around the state, but which made for few exciting finishes during their regular seasons. If there’s an upside for Pirates fans to the end of their team’s total domination of the WPL, it might be in excitements like their boys delivered during a 56-52 win over Potlatch last Friday night, Sept. 12.
Potlatch struck first, scoring on a long pass play to Wyatt Johnson, who tested Prairie’s pass coverage with similar routes throughout the contest. The Pirates countered with a willful drive that ended with a run by Trenton Lorentz, whose speed tested Potlatch’s defense as much as Johnson’s speed challenged Prairie’s.
After the Pirates pushed the Loggers into a quick three-and-out, Prairie’s Colton McElroy broke a touchdown run for a 12-6 lead — and Potlatch struck back instantly, with Johnson crossing the Pirates defensive formation to receive a pass while racing toward the visitors’ sideline, where he again outflanked the PHS defense for a touchdown.
Prairie’s McElroy returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, making it 18-12 midway through the first quarter.
An exchange of turnovers then set Potlatch up with a chance deep in Pirates territory, and Jack Clark ran in the tying score with 1:09 left in the first. Prairie scored again — on another piercing run by Lorentz — with seven seconds left in the period. With a run by Eli Hinds, the Pirates added the conversion for a 26-18 lead at the break.
Johnson scored again early in the second, but Prairie kept the lead, 26-24, by once again stopping the Loggers’ extra point try. After turning it over on downs, Prairie got the ball back with a fumble recovery by Dylan Uhlenkott, but again gave it back on downs. Potlatch booked a 63-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Waylan Marshall, then added the conversion for a 32-26 advantage.
Another touchdown run by Lorentz leveled it at 32-all with 4:02 left in the first half, and Lorentz score again just before halftime, housing a pass play, to which McElroy added a conversion run, which made it 40-32 at halftime.
Lorentz broke another one early in the third quarter, and the conversion after that one made it 48-32; Potlatch answered with another score by Johnson, but by again stopping the Loggers’ point-after try, the Pirates turned the extra points into a strategic advantage that grew larger as the clock dwindled.
Down by two touchdowns, 48-38, even after having scored, Potlatch attempted the first of several late-game onside kicks with 6:08 left in the third quarter. The Loggers forced another turnover on downs, then again threw to Johnson for a touchdown — this time adding the point-after, but still trailing, 48-46.
The Loggers forced Prairie into a punt, then the Pirates made a defensive stand, sacking Clark, stopping a pass attempt, bottling up a third down run in the backfield, and forcing a turnover on downs to regain possession.
After McElroy put in a touchdown run, Prairie again added the conversion, which kept Potlatch under time pressure as the third quarter gave way to the fourth.
Prairie’s defense stopped Potlatch’s next drive, but the Loggers forced another turnover on downs, which fueled another Clark-to-Johnson touchdown pass, which ended up being the game’s final points. But with more than four minutes remaining and the teams separated by just four points, 56-52, the endgame took on a fervor rarely felt in Cottonwood in recent years.
After Ben Elven recovered the ensuing onside kick, Potlatch forced and recovered a fumble with 2:56 left in the contest. After a run on first down, Clark, the Loggers quarterback was pressured into putting up a soft throw down the middle of the field, which had all the makings of an interception before two Pirate defenders collided heavily into each other in the course of trying to pick it off. Two more incomplete passes returned possession to the Pirates, with Prairie taking over at midfield with 2:06 remaining.
Then Prairie’s offense delivered the dagger — not with another touchdown, but with a six-play series that made two first downs and ended with the Pirates in victory formation.
Next, Prairie (2-1, 2-0 Whitepine League) has a bye week to prepare for a Sept. 23 visit to Genesee, where the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2 league) will have played Kendrick on Sept. 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.