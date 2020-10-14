COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman (19:31) placed first among the boys at Prairie’s home meet last Saturday, Oct. 10, which also drew runners from Nezperce. Other top placers were Cole Seiler (20:14) for NHS and Wyatt Anderberg (20:29) for CV.
Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs (23:35) led the girls race, with CV’s Eleah Swan (25:27) and Prairie’s Kyleigh Duclos (25:48) second and third, respectively, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Earlier in the week, Amerman placed third at Potlatch (19:03.83), where Tiegs placed fourth (23:25.71).
Local teams ran at Logos after the print deadline Oct. 13. Next is the district race at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in Lewiston.
